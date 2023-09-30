Former General Manager of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has urged George Afriyie to drop his ambition to contest for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

Mr Afriyie, who is a former GFA Vice President has been disqualified from contesting for the seat.

However, In reaction, the former Liberty Professionals General Manager has petitioned the Court of Arbitration of Sports to contest his disqualification.

But Neil Armstrong, who is a former GFA presidential aspirant believes George Afriyie should abandon his ambitions because all football administrators support incumbent, Kurt Okraku.

“I would have told him [George Afriyie not to pursue this case further],” he told JoyNews.

“Look at the number of endorsements we have seen. Are we to disbelieve the likes of Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, Amarkai Amarteifio, Moses Armah Parker, and some of these persons, in the last elections in 2019, everybody in our football knows where some of them stood in terms of who they were backing?

“Yet these persons have come forward and said ‘we are not saying our football is perfect; there is so much more work to do, but given the signals that we’ve seen of these four years of Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, we think he is laying a good foundation,” he noted.

At the moment, the GFA elections have been delayed following the FA’s dispute with King Faisal who has summoned the body for wanting to hold presidential elections before electing new Executive Council members.

The court has rescheduled the hearing to Thursday, October 12, 2023. The adjournment has caused the GFA to postpone their election from October 5, 2023, to October 15.

Meanwhile, George Afriyie on Friday, September 29 has also filed an appeal to place an injunction on the upcoming elections.

