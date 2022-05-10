The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced dates for its internal party elections.

A provisional timetable released by the party said its branch executive elections will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Constituency elections are expected to be held in September 2022.

It will be followed by the Regional and National executive elections in October and November 2022 respectively.

Meanwhile, NDC has scheduled its flagbearer elections for February 2023.

Check out the full timetable below: