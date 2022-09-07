Eight-year-old Ghanaian DJ, DJ Planet, won two awards at the 2022 Asamankese Music Awards.

The budding Ghanaian talent was awarded the ‘Best DJ of the Year’ and also won as the ‘Discovery Young DJ of the Year’.

His masterstroke in disc jockeying also earned him a citation at the Golden Eastern Youth Awards, when he was billed as a guest performer to electrify the audience.

Speaking about his win, he said, “I am elated and grateful for the recognition. I thank my manager and my crew who have supported me in diverse ways and the whole Ghana for accepting me.”

DJ planet recently played at the coronation at the Akyem Otumi Durbar Ground in the Eastern Region, which had the Akyem Otumihene, Barima Odame Ampem Darko II install three sub-chiefs; Nkosohene, Kyidomhene, and the Adontenhene of Otumi traditional area.

He was at the Ghana Youth Awards, held at the Ghana College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

About DJ Planet

He was discovered at the TV3 Talented Kidz, out of over 20 contestants. Eight-year-old Samuel Nana Kwame Acheampong, known as DJ Planet, contested as a Disc Jockey (DJ).

The young DJ, born in Ghana in the Eastern Region and grew up at Asamankese, is a student at the Deutsch International School, Asamankese, and a class 4 pupil.

With support from his family and close friends, he discovered his dream of being a disc jockey at a very young age.

DJ Planet was arguably one of the best contestants. He had the crowd on their feet during his performance, and he usually got positive remarks from the panel of judges. Even though he did not win the competition, he has arguably become very popular.

In one of the episodes, DJ Planet revealed that he takes most of his inspiration from award-winning Ghanaian DJ, DJ Vyrusky. He said ” DJ Vyrusky is my hero.”

On his turntable, DJ Planet is currently on a journey to spin around the planet for a larger audience.

It is not surprising that many corporate brands are lining up to sign him as a brand ambassador for their products.

