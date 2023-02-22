The 66th Independence celebration has been launched on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Ho.

The regional capital would be the host of the 9-10 days event that would see many visitors and tourists contributing to the local economy of the people.

Launching the event and its logo on behalf of the president, the Chairman of the National Planning Committee Mr. Lord Kommey indicated how proud the people of the Volta Region are in hosting this year’s national event.

Mr. Lord Kommey indicated how the economy of the people of the region would be boosted with activities of the 66th independence anniversary celebration in Ho

He said while launching the celebration: “The benefits of the celebration that is going to be held in Ho is enormous. We are contributing to the local economy. It’s been boosted so well, two weeks to the start of the event, the hotels in the region are fully booked.”

Mr Kommey further intimated that in the next week or two, taxi drivers would be engaged, food vendors would begin the preparation of locally-made sumptuous meals for people to enjoy and other sectors of the economy would be engaged as well.

“On behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, we officially launch this year’s 66th Independence Day celebration, Volta 20223,” he launched the celebration.

Chairman of the National Planning Committee, Mr Commey, detailed the various dignitaries that would be take place at the Ho Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

“The Special Guest for this year’s 2023 Independence Day celebration would be the President of the Republic of GUINEA,” he explained.

A Deputy Director of Communications at the presidency, Jefferson Sackey, gave details of the constituents of the logo and the program of activities.

He called for the closer collaboration of Ghanaians, especially, the people of the Volta region to put their shoulders to the wheel to make the event a success.

He told the media, the celebration which is themed, ‘Volta Region to the World; UNITY, OUR STRENGTH AND PURPOSE,’ is time to project Volta Region to the world and even do better in hosting the historic event than the Region’s that hold the Independence Anniversary previously.

The theme, he says, is a clarion call on all Ghanaians to come together and work towards attaining sustainable economic recovery as the nation marks 66th independent anniversary.

The Nine- Ten days activities will start with a clean-up exercise from 25th of February, 2023 to open up the Regional capital for more visitors and tourists to engage with the, uniqueness beauty, serenity and potentials of the Volta Region.

Some of the activities lined up includes the marking of the 28th February Christiansborg crossroads shooting incident, invest in Volta/District Focus Day, the President’s Independence Day Awards for School Children, Wear Ghana campaign and a host of others.

Finally, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, also added that, it is time to project project Volta Region to the world and even do better than other regions that hold the Independence Anniversary previously and therefore called on all stakeholders, corporate institutions and the entire constituents to come on board to help make the event a memorable one.