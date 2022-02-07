Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has announced that the shortage of the 32-page passport booklet is due to the effect of Covid-19 on global supply chains.

This is in reaction to concerns raised by a section of the public who have applied for the 32-page passport but have been informed about its shortage.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, February 7, 2022 she said: “I regret to announce that due to Covid related disruptions to global supply chains, we currently do not have in stock the 32-page booklet. The Ministry placed an order sometime in August last year, but the booklets are yet to be delivered.”

According to her, applicants can apply for the 48-page booklet in the time being, until the 32-page is restocked.

She said measures are being put in place to prevent future occurrences.

The Minister further cautioned the public to desist from engaging middlemen in the passport application process, adding that the passports are being processed within the specified period.

“There is no need for anyone to pay money to middlemen to help them. The middlemen do not fast-track the application process so please do not patronise them,” she stated.