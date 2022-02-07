Professor Mawutor Avoke, who has just been reinstated as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), says his focus will be on peace of the university, reconciliation and unity.

He pledged to work with the University Council to help address outstanding issues.

“I don’t want to over-rehash the issues mentioned by the chairman of the governing council.

“It is also critical to understand that we must work together in unity otherwise we cannot forge any development agenda. Even as we celebrate today, that we are back at the university, we are also mindful of some of our colleagues who have not had the opportunity to come back yet. And so within the coming days, I will work with the council to see to it that those other people who were dismissed and are home will also come back,” he said.

Prof Avoke expressed appreciation to the President of Ghana, the sector Minister, the Governing Council, and all others who made it possible for his comeback.

Asked what was going to be done about the outstanding remunerations as ordered by the court, Prof Avoke said: “I’m not sure the issue is about money at this time, what was critical now was to stabilise the system, after all, we have been home for five years without money so that is not the most urgent need at this time. Our concentration or focus should be on how we bring peace, unity and reconciliation to the university. Those other things will come.”

Avoke to serve the remainder of the unexpired term

Per a letter dated February 4, 2022, signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah I, and addressed to Prof Avoke, he is to serve the remainder of his unexpired term.

Therefore, he takes office immediately as substantive Vice-Chancellor and will retire in September 2023.

The Governing Council is to compute his accumulated leave and related entitlements and will communicate the results to Prof Avoke in due course with appropriate directives for subsequent action.

Background

Before his appointment as Vice-Chancellor in 2015, Professor Mawutor Avoke was the Dean of Graduate Studies at the UEW.

After about two years in office, he vacated the position in 2017 under what the Governing Council described as “an unfortunate hailstorm of intense controversy and animosity.”

On February 2, 2022, the High Court, Winneba delivered a judgment in which it ordered UEW to reinstate Prof Avoke among others.

It is in compliance with the order of the court that the Governing Council has reinstated Prof Avoke.