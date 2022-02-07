Professor Mawutor Avoke has received a rousing welcome after he returned to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to continue his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor.

Amid heavy security presence, Prof Avoke was welcomed by the Governing Council chaired by Nana Ansah Ofori I and the management of the university.

This was on Monday, February 7, 2022, following the Winneba High Court’s order for reinstatement last week Wednesday after five years of legal tussle.

The court ruled that all others who lost their positions in the school or were affected by the long legal tussle should be reinstated.

Their salary arrears will also be paid to them with retrospective effect from the day they were unlawfully removed.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Ofori Ansah I reiterated Prof. Avoke was back in the school on the orders of the court which they have duly complied with.

Prior to this, he had urged the Vice-Chancellor to demonstrate hunger for genuine and sustainable reconciliation as he returns to the university to complete his tenure.

Prof Avoke also, on his part, has pledged to bring unity among the lecturers.

He has assured commitment to reconcile with the persons who caused his removal upon his return.

Watch the video attached for more: