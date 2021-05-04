A bus driver with registration GX-92539-13 crashed into a private car at Adabraka on Tuesday morning leaving three passengers sustaining injuries.

According to a witness, they were rushed to the Ridge Government Hospital to receive treatment after the unfortunate incident.

Per the account, the driver of the private car with the registration number GT-975-18 took a wrong turn which resulted in the crash.

The private car was taking a direction from someone and he was in the inner lane and instead of the outer lane he used the inner rather…

And as soon as he branched the Trotro crashed into him. We recorded no death but it nearly slammed into one watermelon seller, the witness told Adomonline.com.

