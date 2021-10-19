A 21-year-old trader, Hannah Bayiri, has been caged by the Tinga police for pouring acid on her ex-lover’s girlfriend, Rashida Ibrahim.

The trader, who was in the company of her friends, perpetrated the act at a lorry station when she came face-to-face with the victim after an online banter.

Speaking to Adom News’ Rebecca Natomah on what transpired the fateful day, the victim stated that the trader attacked her with the substance she kept in a sanitiser bottle, while she [Rashida] was on her motorbike.

After raining insults on her for having the audacity to befriend someone she claims she is no longer dating, she proceeded to pour the substance bit by bit as her friends look on.

Not aware of the damages to her skin, she responded to the verbal assaults she received, a move that made the trader empty the entire content of the bottle on her body.

“I did not know what was happening, but I felt my skin burning so I attempted to ride away, but she kept coming for me,” she narrated.

The attack, which started on her back, proceeded to other parts of her body including her shoulders and chest.

“At a point, my dress melted to the ground, which alarmed a by-passer. She was the one who told me I had just been bathed with acid so I rushed to look for water and poured it on my skin,” she said.

The victim was rushed to the Bole District Government Hospital for treatment.

Prior to the attack, she had verbally assaulted the victim on social media, amid threats that she had just 30 days to live.

At that time, she called the threat a bluff.

The matter was reported to the Tinga Police and the trader was subsequently arrested and detained for further investigations.