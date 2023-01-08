Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, has reiterated he is aiming to lead the side to win the 2023 Africa Nations Championship [CHAN] in Algeria.

The team is making a return to the tournament after failing to qualify for the last three editions.

Ghana has been paired in Group C alongside Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

Speaking on the team’s chances of winning the title ahead of the Algeria friendly, Annor Walker said, “It’s a privilege to be here for this tournament. We are still preparing we are not here to add up to the teams but to make our intentions clear.

“We are here with clear intentions and our aim is to win the trophy. It’s one trophy that Ghana has not won. We are not here to avoid any team including the hosts Algeria. We are ready to show all countries that we are also here to win.”

The team has been preparing ahead of the tournament and will face host nation Algeria in a friendly later today with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Galaxies will again play Mozambique in a friendly on January 10 to wrap up their preparations as they play their first group game on January 15 against Madagascar.