Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, believes the club’s chances of winning the Premier League this season would be possible if Thomas Partey and two other key player stay fit.

Partey, despite having a poor performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been a key figure for the Gunners.

And according to Wright, the Ghana midfielder together with Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have been the heart of the team and if they can avoid injuries then the Gunners have a brighter chance of being crowned champions.

“But when you look at the team this season, Saka’s done it, Partey’s done it, Odegaard has done it,” said Wright.

“Those are the ones if Partey, Odegaard and Saka stay fit – which is going to be very tough – then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league”, the Arsenal legend stated.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sits on top of the EPL table with 44 points and travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday, January 15.

Partey has played 14 times this season and has scored twice for Arsenal.