Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France manager, the French Football Federation has announced.

Deschamps became France boss in 2012 and led the team to World Cup success in 2018. He has also contested the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup, losing to Portugal and Argentina respectively.

“The French Football Federation and Noël Le Graët, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps at the head of the French team until June 2026,” read a statement on the Federation Française de Football website.

“Appointed on July 9, 2012, by Noël Le Graët, Didier Deschamps has an exceptional record at the head of the national team with 89 wins, 28 draws and 22 losses in 139 matches, 279 goals scored and 119 conceded.

“Under his leadership, the French team notably won the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, reached the final of Euro 2016 and that of the 2022 World Cup. It is currently in third place in the standings.

“Guy Stéphan, assistant to Didier Deschamps, Franck Raviot, goalkeeping coach, and Cyril Moine, physical trainer, will also continue their mission in the French team.”

Deschamps’ contract expired at the end of 2022, but he has now signed fresh terms to see him through to 2026.

Zinedine Zidane had been widely touted as the next France manager but the former Real Madrid boss will have to wait a further four years should he wish to fulfil that ambition.