Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says there are good signs that Majeed Ashimeru will be ready for their final group game against Mozambique.

Ghana face the Os Mambas later tonight in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and must win to secure a place in the Round of 16.

There are concerns the Anderlecht midfielder might not be fit in time after coming off with a knock during the game against Egypt last week.

However, Hughton, speaking to the press on Sunday ahead of the game confirmed the midfielder should be fine for the crucial encounter.

“We are still assessing him [Ashimeru], but the signs are good, he will train with the team, today [Sunday], but the signs are good that he will be fine,” he said.

Ashimeru has started all two of Ghana’s group games in Ivory Coast but is yet to complete a game against both Cape Verde and Egypt.

He has been one of the most impressive individual performers at the competition so far and getting him available for the game against Mozambique could be key to the team’s success at the end of the day.

Ghana’s game against Mozambique is scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

