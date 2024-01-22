The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has suspended the proposed increase in transport fares set for January 24, 2024.

The Union had announced a 20 percent fare hike, citing among other things rising costs of spare parts and increasing taxes.

But Transport Deputy Minister, Hassan Tampuli urged all parties involved to come to the table to discuss and find an amicable solution.

Based on this backdrop, the leadership of the GPRTU suspended the directive ahead of a consultation expected to take place on January 23, 2024.

General Secretary Godfred Abulbire in a statement announced that, they will engage in comprehensive discussions with the Transport Ministry to address the underlying issues.

Below is the full statement

Government procures 12 modern trains from Poland

I haven’t seen my daughters in four years – Funny Face cries