The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued directives against the camping and transportation of delegates to voting centers during the parliamentary primaries on Saturday January 27, 2024.

The directives are aimed at ensuring free and fair elections.

Camping of delegates has become one of the commonly used strategies in party elections as a means to ostensibly influence voting.

General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong issued the directive at a press conference in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

He said the NPP will not countenance such strategies this time around, as provisions are made to transport delegates to polling centres.

The party has reiterated willingness to deal with issues of vote-buying if proper evidence is produced against any suspect.

Meanwhile, the Fomena Constituency is exempt from the parliamentary elections, for what the party describes as strategic reasons.

A court injunction to halt election at the Nhyiaeso Constituency has been withdrawn.

Justin Koduah added that, barring last minute changes, election will be held in the constituency.

