Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil says he is expecting the Black Stars to reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African country who last exited the AFCON at the group phase in Cameroon in 2019 will be hoping to make amends in Ivory Coast.

Speaking to the media team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the KRC Genk winger said the Black Stars will take it one game after the other at the 2023 AFCON.

“Our expectation is to win our games. Go to the next level, win the next games, and then just get to the final. That’s my expectation but one game at a time,” Paintsil said.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON kicks off later today.

