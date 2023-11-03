The Matchday 9 fixtures of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League get under this weekend at the various stadia with some exciting games.

The game will kick off from Saturday, November 4 to Monday, November 6.

At Aliu Mahama Stadium, Karela United will host Hearts of Oak with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will host Bechem United.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will clash with Accra Lions.

At the Hohoe Sports Stadium, winless Heart of Lions will welcome Aduana FC.

Elsewhere, Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium will tackle Medeama SC.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will entertain FC Samartex 1996.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Bofoakwa Tano will host Nations FC.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will clash with Dreams FC.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday will host Nsoatreman FC with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Fixtures below: