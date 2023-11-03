Nsoatreman FC head coach, Maxwell Konadu believes they were tactically better than Asante Kotoko following their win.

The Nsoatre-based side recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the matchday 8 games at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex.

Stephen Diyuo’s lone strike in the first half was enough as the home side sealed the win.

Speaking after the win, Konadu attributed the all-important win to his tactical superiority.

“We were tactically superior than Asante Kotoko in the first half but Asante Kotoko came into the game strongly but we kept our composure. We played according to our game plan and I am happy with the results,” he added.

Konadu also revealed that they are performing well due to the well-resourced training facility at the club.

“We are playing well because we have a well-resourced training facility so any training program we want to implement, we do it to our maximum best and that is yielding the results for us” he added.

The win keep Nsoatreman FC at the top of the league log with 16 points.

In the matchday 9 games, Maxwell Konadu and his charges will be hosted by Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium and will hope to keep their winning run intact.

