The Black Stars of Ghana have intensified their training ahead of their clash against Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana are aiming to progress to the last 16 for the third time in the history of the Mundial.

Having secured a win against South Korea in their second Group H game, the four-time African champions need a draw to stay in the tournament.

Ghana will also hope to record a convincing win against the South American side after Luis Suarez halted the country’s chances of playing in the semifinal 12 years ago in South Africa after he deliberately stopped Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Below are some training pictures of the team: