Coach C.K. Akonnor has named a 30-man provisional list for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The list includes five home-based players – Danlad Ibrahim, Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Steadfast FC) and Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Orlando Pirates’ shot-stopper Richard Ofori, who hasn’t played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury, is in line to make his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from the setback.

Coach Akonnor has also handed call-ups to Belgium-based duo Manaf Nurudeen and Majeed Ashimeru. Also making the list is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The 20-year-old led Ghana to win the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania – and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Hearts of Oak.

Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.

GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana

FULL BACKS

Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana

CENTER BACKS

Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA

MIDFIELDERS

Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France

WINGERS

Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:

Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium

STRIKERS