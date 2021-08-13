Coach C.K. Akonnor has named a 30-man provisional list for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.
The list includes five home-based players – Danlad Ibrahim, Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Steadfast FC) and Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak.
Orlando Pirates’ shot-stopper Richard Ofori, who hasn’t played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury, is in line to make his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from the setback.
Coach Akonnor has also handed call-ups to Belgium-based duo Manaf Nurudeen and Majeed Ashimeru. Also making the list is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
The 20-year-old led Ghana to win the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania – and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Hearts of Oak.
Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.
GOALKEEPERS:
- Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa
- Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland
- Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium
- Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana
FULL BACKS
- Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia
- Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England
- Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK
- Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France
- Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana
CENTER BACKS
- Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France
- Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England
- Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana
- Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA
MIDFIELDERS
- Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China
- Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain
- Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England
- Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France
WINGERS
- Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia
- Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia
- Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy
- Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France
- Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England
- Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana
ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:
- Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana
- Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland
- Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium
STRIKERS
- Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar
- Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England
- Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria
- Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria