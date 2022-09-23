Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, says the playing body is determined to leave a mark in Qatar later this year in the 2022 World Cup.

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 Mundial in Russia, the West Africans have booked their place in the global showpiece which kicks off from November 20 to December 18.

With the Black Stars set to play Brazil and Nicaragua as part of preparations for the World Cup, Boateng has assured Ghanaians the Black Stars will go to Qatar to give in their all and not make up numbers.

“We are not going there to make up numbers. We are going there to compete and the players are ready,” the former Aston Villa U-23 coach told Joy Sports.

“You’ve seen in the game against Nigeria where they faced fierce opposition and when the games are tough and they are asked to deliver you have seen that they can deliver,” he added.

“Though we may not be the favourite to get out of the group stages, what I can say is that the group will be ready to compete and fight to get out of the group stages.”

READ ALSO

Boateng also advised the players to give everything on the pitch when they are given the nod.

“What to expect is a team that is hungry and willing to make their country proud and that is what we ask from the players,” he added.

“When you step on the pitch make sure you give everything you have in the tank and if you come off the pitch and you have done that, the result will take care of itself.

“Most of the time, it might actually be in your favour, which you saw when we played against Chile,” he added.

Ghana, who are housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.