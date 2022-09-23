Award-winning Ghanaian actor and film director, David Dontoh, has said he is not retiring anytime soon, not even when he is 100 years old.



According to the 58-year-old actor, it is easy for a person of old age to still be on the job provided he or she can walk and speak.



“I don’t know why they even use that word ‘veteran actor’. I’m not retiring, in fact, actors are the only professionals who don’t retire. If I am even a hundred years and can walk and talk, I will still act,” he said on e-TV in a studio discussion.



Mr Dontoh is one of Ghana’s finest actors who has featured in both local and international movies.



He has been very influential in the development of television and drama, especially, during the golden age of theatre in Ghana in the 80s and 90s.



He took up acting in 1980 after seeing a National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) newspaper advert inviting potential actors to come forward for training in stage and film acting.



The title of his first NAFTI film was ‘The Way To Shame’ – a seven-minute stage production that was directed by Alex Bannerman as part of his formal assessment in drama production.



Mr Bannerman, who was a student of NAFTI at the time, had chanced upon him and persuaded him to play the lead role as the intended person had not shown up during the shoot.