Ghana opened training camp on Monday, September 19 as part of preparations to face Brazil on Friday.

Following their training session on Wednesday, the team settled down to welcome the new players into the fold with the initiation ceremony.

It was all smiles and fun as Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and two others displayed their hilarious dance moves before their teammates which has become the team’s culture.

🇬🇭 Antoine Semenyo on the dance floor 😂

The Black Stars will face Nicaragua in their next pre-World Cup friendly in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday.