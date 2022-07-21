Parents, and students who will be expecting to write the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE) may be disappointed due to the government’s huge indebtedness to the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Minority, through its Ranking Member, Dr Clement Apaak, has hinted that WAEC’s operations have been greatly affected due to the indebtedness.

The Minority is, therefore, calling on the government to as soon as possible clear the GHS21 million it owes WAEC.

Meanwhile, Dr Apaak, who is the Builsa South Member of Parliament (MP) has revealed WAEC will need GHS 96 million to be able to organise the 2022 examinations.

He has, therefore, urged the government to release money to that effect.

In a related development, the government is said to owe the Buffer Food Stock, Capital Grants and food in schools according to the MP, will last for only two weeks.

