A Nigerian criminal syndicate, allegedly led by one Sunny Anwamini (Sam), has been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for allegedly defrauding a Ukrainian businessman to the tune of $6.5 million.

The suspect, Sunny, 52, was apprehended on Wednesday, July 20 by EOCO in an intelligence led operation in partnership with the state National Security.

According to deep throat sources at EOCO, the suspect met his victim (Mazen Farakh), in December 2018 in Ghana during which the the latter expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood pieces known as ‘Teak.’

Sam, after allegedly receiving the sum of $6.5 million from the Ukrainian businessman, sent photographs of fake pallets of teak stored in custom bonded warehouses and promised to get the goods delivered in Ukraine.

However, Mazen Farakh, in his statement at EOCO, disclosed that Sunny for over three (3) years failed to deliver containers of the products as stated in their agreement.

On March 27, 2022, Sunny was arrested by police personnel from the Police Headquarters in Accra but was later released after a brief detention in custody which the complainant (Mazen Farakh) described as being done under “very compromising circumstances”.

A case in point was when a Police officer with the Accra Regional Police Command was seen openly providing escort to Sunny in very suspicious circumstances.

But, the Ukrainian business magnet and his Ghanaian partners are also worried about the justice delivery in the country as they claim that some officers are exerting pressure for the release of Sunny again.

The suspect

Meanwhile, Mazen Farakh, wants to recover his $6.5 million and is therefore appealing to the powers that be to ensure that Sunny Anwamini is made to face the full rigours of the law.

The Ukrainian businessman and his partners have expressed worry over the present state of affairs in relation to Ghana’s justice delivery system and is calling on the powers that be to ensure that Sunny is made to face justice in a manner that will make him recover his money from the Nigerian criminal syndicate.

The Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that Sunny is brought to account to face the full rigours of the law.