A member of the communications team of Asante Kotoko, Patrick Osei Agyeman, says the club already has options of a successor after Prosper Ogum left his role as head coach.

The unfortunate news of Mr Ogum’s resignation with three weeks to kick start their pre-season campaign has left fans shocked.

However, when asked about whether the gaffer’s decision would affect the club’s plan next season, Mr Osei-Agyemang assured fans that the club was already ahead of the situation and had solutions after the coach’s decision.

“No way, as at now if you ask us to name a new coach we will be able to that. This very moment we can announce his replacement if we are asked,” he said on Asempa FM Ekosiisen Show.

“We are just waiting for his official resignation letter before we name his replacement,” he assured fans.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah and Co are on top of the game. We are going to Africa and want to make sure we leave a mark. At the end of the day he has decided to resign so he should go,” he added.

Kotoko are set to participate in the CAF Champions League next season.