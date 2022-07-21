Teachers and lecturers in private schools take bribes the most - UNODC Report

Teachers and lecturers in private schools in Ghana have been identified as the highest recipients of bribes in Ghana.

This is based on a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to the report, teachers and lecturers in the private sector scored 9.6% in the bribery analysis by the UNODC.

The next on the list were doctors, nurses and midwives in private hospitals, who were pegged at 7.6%.

Security guards in the private sector followed next with a bribery rating of 7.3%; while employees from insurance companies followed in 4th place with 4.1

In 5th place was other business employees who were rated at 3.7%; with bank employees at the base of the ratings with 3.6%.

In the public sector, the Ghana Police Service was ranked first amongst 10 other top recipients of bribe.