A management team member of Asante Kotoko, Patrick Osei Agyemang, has reacted to the Prosper Ogum’s decision to leave his role as the head coach of the club.

On Wednesday, the unfortunate news which shook many fans was Ogum’s resignation in less than 10 months in charge.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosiisen Show on Thursday, Osei-Agyemang said the gaffer’s decision was irreversible due to his ‘behaviour’ towards the club’s Board members.

“I can say the management has fallen out with Ogum, no communication can help us work and plan with the coach in the future,” he said.

According to him, the former WAFA trainer had always ‘acted arrogant’ around technical management but surprisingly his behaviour during the meeting with the board was uncalled for.

“In fact the actions of the coach sometimes we feel its the management level and we know how to talk with him.

“But surprisingly he repeated the attitude with the board during the meeting. In his words he feels and believes he is a PHD doctor so if he speaks its final,” he said.

“The way he behaves sometimes I think he wants everyone in the management to be scared of him,” he added.

He revealed that some members of the board had tried to calm him to retract his words but Ogum refused and insisted he wanted to resign.