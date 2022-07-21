A registered nurse assistant is crying for help after staying home three years without a job.

Ms. Rose Adu Gyamfi said she has been jobless since graduating from nursing training school in 2019.

Mr. Gyamfi, who spoke to JoyNews said life has been unbearable without a job.

“I have completed school for three good years now and I am still in the house. How do I survive? Instead of the government posting us they will say today, tomorrow so what should we do?

“When you go to the private sector they will tell you, you have clearance so there is no need to employ you. They cannot absorb us into their system so how are we going to feed ourselves and our children?” she wondered.

ALSO READ:

A statement from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association on July 20 said over 10, 000 nurse assistants clinical and nurse assistant preventive, belonging to the 2019 batch have not been posted although they have been registered on the recruitment portal of the Ministry of Health.

General Secretary of the Association, David Tenkorang-Twum, said his outfit has demanded that government pays heed to their cry.

“I cannot understand why the nurse assistant clinical and nurse assistant preventive batch of 2019, including the referrals have not been employed. These are some of the challenges that we are facing and it is not that we have just waded in, we have been pursuing this from time to time…we are not happy at all, we ask the government to do the needful so we can move on with our lives,” he stated.