The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 52,974 candidates who sat for the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The results of 696 candidates alleged to be involved in various examination malpractices have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations.

“These malpractices include bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into examination halls, impersonation, collusion, seeking external assistance, among others.”

A statement, issued and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC National Office, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, revealed this in Accra on Wednesday.

The statement said the withheld results would be released as soon as the Council concludes investigations, adding: “Candidates may access their results online at www.waecgh.org.”

The statement asked candidates to be alert of scammers who would contact them with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

It assured the public that the Council’s database was well secured and “results can be authenticated.”

The Council said institutions and organisations that wished to confirm or verify results presented to them should do so from its verification or conformation service online at WAEC’s website.

“The results print out can also be confirmed by scanning the encrypted QR Code on the print out with a downloaded version of WAEC GH or Code Reader.”

The 2021 WASSCE was written by 52,974 private candidates.