Buem MP Kofi Adams seems worried over the Attorney-General’s (A-G) approach towards the lack of representation for Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) residents in the legislature.

The NDC MP does not see some of the proposed routes for resolution as feasible enough considering the disservice caused to the citizens in the area.

The A-G, Godfred Dame suggested in Parliament that the suspension of the area’s 2020 Parliamentary election was one of the surest ways through which the people of SALL will get representation.

Speaking on Joy FM, Kofi Adams said “unfortunately that is not the way to solving a problem they have, through their incompetence, brought to bear on the good people of Guan.”

Godfred Dame was answering an urgent question on the status of the Constitutional Instrument for the creation of a constituency for SALL residents.

SALL residents have complained that the Electoral Commission’s failure to allow them to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

According to them, the creation of the Oti Region coupled with a recent Supreme Court decision and failure of the EC to create a constituency for them has deprived them of representation and development.

“The solution is not just the annulment or revocation of the L.I but it must be coupled with the annulment of the Buem Parliamentary elections,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Adams blamed the A-G’s office and Electoral Commission for the disenfranchisement of the Guan people.

He insisted that the posture adopted towards rectifying the anomaly is not proactive enough.

The AG also indicated that if a new C.I is passed now, SALL residents will only have representation in the House after the 2024 elections since a new constituency takes effect upon the dissolution of Parliament.

But Kofi Adams wants the A-G to “leave that to the determination of Parliament and other legally based institutions and act for the people to know the wrong you have caused the is being worked upon.”

The Buem MP Adam also called for the new Constitutional Instrument to be laid in Parliament for the creation of a new constituency for SALL.