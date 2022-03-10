Mercy Johnson is one of the leading TikTok queens with her funny videos and of course, costumes, some of which do not belong to her.

The mum of four recently shared a video where she was seen trying to show off a wig she just got. Her only son and last child got into the video as they practice horseback riding.

Mercy was shocked when her husband suddenly came into the living room behind her and she hurriedly took off his shoes.

ALSO READ:

On seeing her, the actress’ hubby laughed and tapped her head playfully while she hurriedly packed his shoes.

“@yelowhashtag ❤️sent me a lovely hair but my team nor go let me pose. @olaide_george loved it, mabinu jor ❤️This shoe senior Nigeria ooo.”

Watch the video below: