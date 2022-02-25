Popular Ghanaian actress and social media model, Moesha Boduong, has expressed the desire to become a ‘good actress’ like Nigeria’s superstar Mercy Johnson.

Moesha says she is praying that she will one day become so good like Mercy in acting.

She made this revelation when she commented under a post Mercy Johnson shared to her Instagram handle.

Mercy had shared photos from a current movie she was shooting and looked like a gangster with the costume she had on.

Moesha then commented: “I pray to become a good actress like you one day”.