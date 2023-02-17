Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyako, says the club did not meet its expectations in the first round of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors finished the first round of the season at the 3rd on the league log with 27 points.

Assessing the club’s performance in the first round, he said that the club did not reach their goal for the first half of the season.

“It is true the first round has ended, we started with a win and unfortunately in our last match, we lost,” Obeng Nyarko, who also serves as the Brands manager of the club told Peace FM.

“So far we have 27 points although we couldn’t meet our target if you look at our current position we are still within the position to fight to win the Ghana Premier League.”

He assured that the team will improve in the last lap of the season as they look to retain the title.

“So the second round will provide us with the perfect opportunity to improve our performance towards winning the Premier League,” he said.

Asante Kotoko in the first round won 7, lost 4, and drew 6 in 17 games, scoring 25 goals and conceding 16.

Kotoko will begin their second-round campaign against Nsoatreman FC on Saturday, February 18, 2023.