Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, believes the club has the best technical team to challenge for titles.

After ending the 2020/21 football season trophyless under Mariano Barreto, the management of the club mutually parted ways with the Portuguese gaffer.

Prosper Narteh Ogum has been awarded a two-year deal ahead of the new football season.

Prosper Narteh Ogum

The former gaffer led the team during their pre-season campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

The new technical team has come under pressure after the winless tour in the Arab country.

But Obeng Nyarko believes they have assembled the best technical team capable of challenging for titles.

READ ALSO

“We had a good pre-season in Dubai despite failing to win any game,” he said on Adom TV.

“It was a good exercise for the playing body and the technical team. We are confident in this technical team because we believe we have assembled the best capable of challenging for titles.

“Judging our performance in our pre-season would not make sense but the real test is ahead of us and we believe this technical team is capable of challenging for titles,” he added.

Prosper Narteh Ogum is assisted by David Ocloo and John Eduafo.

Asante Kotoko will open their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with an away game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Sunday.