Head of Communications for Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has insisted that the club will bring in players whether Franck Etouga Mbella stays or leaves the club next season.

“We as a club have our plans for next season. Before the start of the season, we brought a player from Brazil in the name of Fabio Gama and other good players even from Division One League,” he told Asempa FM.

The Cameroonian import has been a livewire for the Porcupine Warriors in his debut season of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Mbella, who has so far scored 19 goals for the Reds has been linked to clubs in Spain especially, ahead of next season.

With the striker expected to leave the club, Obeng Nyarko speaking in an interview said they have their plans for next season.

“Whether Mbella leaves or stays, we will do proper reinforcement because we will be playing Africa next season,” he added.

According to him, they will bring in players to strengthen the side whether Mbella stays at the club or leaves ahead of their Africa campaign should they be crowned champions of the Premier League.

Mbella will be hoping to continue his fine form when Asante Kotoko play as a guest to Ashgold in the matchday 29 games at the Obuasi Len Clay this weekend.