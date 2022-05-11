Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has been celibate for the past two years, she revealed in a latest interview.

Addressing her spinsterhood on Kingdom FM, the actress opined she has mastered the art of self-control as she has no love interest.

According to her, she went a whole year without sex when she gave birth to her daughter Ryn, and that has aided her to subdue her libido.

This, the actress said, has become necessary to prevent her from falling in the arms of the wrong people.

On why she is still single at 36, she said Ghanaian men do not love her, making her quest for a partner almost unachievable.

Yvonne Nelson is however hoping her many admirers will one day look her way and give her a ‘happy ever after’ ending.