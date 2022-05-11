Socialite, Moesha Buduong has named the man she claims God wants her to marry.
But she is conflicted because that is not the man of her dreams.
Ms. Buduong shared a photo of her future husband, Solomon Nindor ordained by God on Snapchat.
However, she would like to tie the knot with US-based reality TV star, Rob Kardashian.
She wrote: ‘This is the man God wants me to marry. I don’t want to get married to anyone. I just want my life and marry Rob Kardashian in some years later. I must marry Solomon Nindor because of God’.
Below is Moesha’s post shared by blogger, Those Called Celebss