Socialite, Moesha Buduong has named the man she claims God wants her to marry.

But she is conflicted because that is not the man of her dreams.

Ms. Buduong shared a photo of her future husband, Solomon Nindor ordained by God on Snapchat.

However, she would like to tie the knot with US-based reality TV star, Rob Kardashian.

She wrote: ‘This is the man God wants me to marry. I don’t want to get married to anyone. I just want my life and marry Rob Kardashian in some years later. I must marry Solomon Nindor because of God’.

