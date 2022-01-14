Cameroon, the host nation of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], became the first side to qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition after beating Ethiopia 4-1 on Thursday.

The Indomitable Lions once again had to come back from a goal down after the East Africans netted early on in the game through Dawa Hotessa.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored a quickfire brace sandwiched between goals from Toko Ekambii to extend his lead atop of the scorers’ chart.

The hosts are the only side that has scored more than one goal in a game of the ongoing competition and now boast of a strong 4-goal difference.

Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening game of the tournament played on Sunday, January 9.

The side’s results so far will go a long way in boosting fans’ hope of a second title in five years, having won the 2017 edition.