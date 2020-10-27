Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has announced his new strategy for the 2020 general election.

Mr Pratt says he is prepared to defend himself the best way he can in the face of any chaotic scene.

Mr Pratt notes he will not wait to suffer any attack before going to court to seek redress.

“I won’t sit down for you to harm me before I go to court. Whatever I can do to make sure you don’t cause damage to my person or kill me that the law permits me to do, I will take that action,” he said.

Though it is not clear if the seasoned journalist has any Karate knowledge, he disclosed on Accra-based Peace FM that will be his mechanism.

“If I know some Karate skills I can use to disarm you, I will do just that. That’s what I refer to as self-defence; the right to self-defence must be exercised,” he noted.

He went on to give instances which have probably informed his decision.

“During the recent voter registration exercise, didn’t somebody carry pepper spray to the centre? There are some other places where someone was stabbed with a knife. That is why I’m saying I won’t wait for you to stab me to death for you to be taken to court,” he stressed.