Security has been beefed up in the Northern Region town of Shini in the Tatale District following clashes between two faction in what is suspected to be a chieftaincy feud.

Two people have received gunshots wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the police four houses and a corn mill have been burnt.

The northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, who firmed this to Joynews said they suspect it’s in opposition to the yet-to-be enskinment of one Kwadjo Kpeli as chief of Shieni.

The Northern Region Police Crime Officer told JoyNews most people have fled the community.

He said the two who sustained injuries – Joseph Chimeya, aged 35 years and Markanyi Wayeh, aged three years are responding to treatment at the Zabzugu Health Centre.

Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga said the victim, Joseph Chimeya is assisting the police with investigations.

He said the situation has been brought under control and calm restored, adding that investigations have begun.

Supt Ananga added that police and military patrols would continue until further advise.