The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western North Region has called on the government to explain to farmers why cocoa fertilizers, which were hitherto free are now for sale.

Farmers in the district have lamented how their cocoa crops have dried out, over their inability to buy fertilizers which are being sold at exorbitant prices.

The NDC, after hearing the plights of the farmers, have queried the NPP on the need for pricing the fertilizers when they were distributed freely under former President Mahama and the NDC.

Speaking to a section of farmers, Regional Communication Officer, Sam Jerome described the president’s decision as unfortunate and heartless.

He accused the government of causing financial loss to the state, especially when fertilizers procured for free distribution were left to expire as distribution was halted midway.

Since the abolishment of the free fertilizer policy, farmers are now unable to buy them, hence, their cocoa trees have died, thereby making living conditions unbearable.

The farmers and the NDC have further called on the government to bring the policy back to ensure high production of cocoa in the region.