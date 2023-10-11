About 20 passengers have reportedly been injured in an accident on the Accra Trade Fair road at La in Accra.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, involved a Mercedes Sprinter and a Toyota Hilux.

The Sprinter bus with registration number AS 4332-15 was commuting passengers from Nungua to the 37 Military Hospital.

The Toyota Hilux with the registration number GT 9737-19 was also coming from Burma Camp towards Lapaz.

The accident, according to reports, occurred after the Sprinter driver lost steering control, hit the pavement, and veered into the other lane.

It collided with the Toyota and rammed into a drinking spot which was on the other side of the road.

All the passengers in the commercial vehicle except the mate sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Ghana National Fire Service shared the accident on its official Facebook page.

19 of them were rushed to the Police hospital for treatment after rescue crews from Trade Fair Fire Station, Headquarters, and the National Ambulance responded to the emergency.

One person was taken to the Family Health hospital for medical care.