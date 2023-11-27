The 2-year-old boy who was on the verge of being sacrificed for ritual purposes at Senya Bereku in the Central region has been handed to Social Welfare.

The Social Welfare Officer for the Awutu Senya West District Unit, Benjamin Narh Majanor said the police officers who found the autistic child brought him to their office.

According to reports, but for the intervention of a hunter, the boy who was found in the forest would have been sacrificed for ritual purposes.

Mr. Majonor said the boy has been sent to an undisclosed orphanage for protection, pending ongoing investigations.

He emphasized the commitment to collaborating with the Police to apprehend the perpetrators, ensuring they face legal consequences as a deterrent to others.