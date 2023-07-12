The first batch of 433 Hajj pilgrims flown directly from the Tamale International Airport to Jeddah, in the Holy Land, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to perform this year’s Hajj has arrived back safely.

The Saudi Commercial Airline, the Jumbo Jet Airbus 33-900, touched the grounds of the Tama¬le International Airport (TIA) at exactly 4:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Family members thronged the Tamale International Airport (TIA) to welcome their families with jubilation and sang all Allah’s praises to them.

There were greeted with fanfare, amid loud shouts of “Allahu Ak¬bar”, meaning “Allah is great”.

Family members were adorned in white to symbolise happiness to welcome back home the Haj pilgrims.

This year about 2,000 prospective pilgrims were airlifted from Tamale International Airport to Jeddah, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Islamic spiritual duties.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Shaibu, briefing the media after the arrival of the Haj pilgrims, commended the pilgrims for their good behaviour during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said Ghanaian Muslims always had good character whenever they found themselves.

“I’m impressed about the reports I received whilst you were staying in the holy land for spiritual activities,” Alhaji Shaibu added.

He told every single Muslim living outside the shores of this country to always be of good character.

He also applauded the local organisers of the Haj Board in Tamale for their hard work and urged them to continue with their good work.

The Minister, however, gave praises to Allah for their safe arrival and commended the Hajj Board and the pilgrims for conducting themselves well throughout the spiritual activities in the holy land.

