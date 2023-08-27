A 17-year-old car spraying apprentice, David Amenyedor, has been remanded into police custody by the Agbozume District Court in Ketu South, on a provisional charge of allegedly raping a girl of the same age.

The accused, in his caution statement, however, said the victim consented to the sexual intercourse.

Police Chief Inspector Esperance Agbo, prosecuting, told the Court, presided over by Mr Issah Iddrisu, that the accused was a car spraying apprentice living at Beat 13, a suburb of Aflao, while the victim lived at Beat 9, another suburb.

He said the two knew each other as they both completed the Aflao Border Preventive Basic School and attended the same church at Beat 13.

The complainant (victim’s mother) reported to the Aflao Police Station that at about 1900 hours on July 03, 2023, the victim sought permission to attend a youth class in church and never returned, which was unusual, the prosecution said.

The complainant went searching for the victim until the next day when she found the victim in the accused’s room at Beat 13 and “rescued her”, he said.

The victim narrated that while on her way to church, she met the accused close to his house and he deceived her to accompany him home so he could also dress up for church, which she obliged.

The accused then took advantage and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her and forced her to spend the night in his room.

Chief Inspector Agbo said upon report to the police, the victim was issued with a medical report form for treatment, which was duly endorsed by a medical officer.

The doctor gave the assessment “as good hygienic perineum with no obvious bleeding from the vagina, there are bruises at both lateral walls of the vagina, the hymen is absent, suggestive of vagina penetration.”

The accused was subsequently arrested on July 20, 2023, arraigned and remanded into police custody.

His plea was not taken, and he is expected to reappear on August 31, 2023.