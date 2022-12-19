Road Transport Operators effective today, December 19, 2022, are expected to reduce fares by 15.3%.

The move follows the recent fall in petroleum prices at the pump nationwide.

In a statement, the transport operators said the percentage of reduction was agreed upon following engagements with key stakeholders.

Consequently, series of negotiation meetings were held with the stakeholders to agree on an acceptable level of fare reduction to commensurate with the current fuel prices.

ALSO READ:

Abossey Okai spare parts dealers send strong message to GPRTU over transport fares

Metro Mass to review transport fares

Drivers and commuters have, therefore, been advised to ensure the smooth implementation of the reduction.