First Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sofo Awudu Azorka, is rallying support ahead of the 2024 general election.

According to him, unity is key to the opposition party’s quest to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sofo Awudu retained his position as NDC’s First Vice Chairman at the just ended National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

He polled 2,707 votes, the highest votes per the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Chief Azorka was elected together with Dr Hanny Sherry Ayittey as 2nd Vice Chair and Abanga Yakubu Alhassan as 3rd Vice Chairman.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he attributed his landslide victory to hard work and dedication to the cause of the NDC.

“NDC delegates do not care about your money; they will reward you if you work hard for the party,” he stated.

But what he is now focused on is how to unite all factions to prevent the NPP from breaking the eight in 2024.

He said they cannot afford to allow the NPP continue to plunge into an abyss with their incompetent leadership.

Chief Azorka appealed to winners and losers to put their personal interest aside and champion the NDC interest.