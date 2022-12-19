The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Forestry commission, John Allotey, has revealed the commission’s agenda to establish three additional zoos in the country.

This is in line with measures taken to ease the pressure from Accra zoo as security measures have been challenged following the unexplained incident that led to the death of a tourist earlier this year.

The CEO, speaking at their end of year briefing and staff recognition awards ceremony in Tamale, stated that measures are far advanced for the opening of three additional zoos.

According to John Allotey, the zoos will be established in Tamale, Koforidua and Takoradi, adding that the Koforidua site has been identified and fenced while waiting for approval from the Environmental Protection Authority.

When completed, the sites would be open for both local and foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to refurbish the Accra and Kumasi zoos as well a beef up security to make it a safe haven for both animals and tourists.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, speaking at the event appreciated Ghanaians for supporting the green Ghana project.

According to the Deputy Minister, this year, the government’s target was to plant 20 million trees but due to widely acceptance of the green Ghana project, they were able to plant over 26 million trees across the country.

Mr Owusu, therefore, appealed to the citizens of the country to protect the trees for its survival as dried season begins.