The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is promising a strong revival of the economy in 2023.

He is therefore urging Parliament to support government in getting the Appropriations Bill for the 2023 Fiscal Year passed.

“We also urge Parliament to support in particular new revenue measures outlined in the 2023 budget which aim to improve revenue mobilization. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of 2022”, he disclosed after giving an update on the economy.

He added that “2023 must be our “comeback” year. A year in which we put in place stronger foundations that would allow us to change our country for the better and in a way that is enduring, inclusive and transformational”.

Mr. Ofori-Atta pointed out that the ensuing years will focus on building an entrepreneurial and export driven economy as “we grow the economy to protect and create jobs, tackle inflation, and strengthen our currency. Importation of food should soon be a thing of the past”.

Continuing, he said Ghana cannot afford to lose this essence of forward momentum for the economy as the country navigate toward stability, predictability and growth.

He urged all Ghanaians to work together with the government and support the various interventions being implemented to kick-start the recovery of the economy in a determined, bold and courageous way.

“Above all, I urge us all to maintain an unshakeable sense of optimism about Ghana in the days and years ahead. Indeed, “the LORD is the Lifter of our heads” (Psalm 3:4), as we all witness a new confidence in our currency and the prospects of the certainty of an IMF Board approval of our Staff Level Agreement”.

The Ghana cedi has recovered significantly against the US dollar since the International Monetray Fund announced it has reached a staff level agreement with the government.

From about 14, the cedi is now selling at 9.20 to the dollar within two weeks.